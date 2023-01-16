The Gender Recognition Reform bill was passed by the Scottish parliament last month but the UK government has now said it will step in to block the bill becoming law in Scotland

The UK government has confirmed that it will block the highly-controversial Gender Recogition Reform bill in Scotland. The bill was passed by 86 votes to 39 in the Scottish parliament on 22 December.

The bill would see the process in which trans people go through to legally change their gender shortened and simplified. It also brought the legal age of those seeking to change their gender down from 18 to 16.

Since the bill passed in Holyrood, Westminster has hinted to the possibility of blocking the legislation. It has now confirmed that it will do just that in a constitutional first.

UK government ministers will trigger a Section 35 order for the first time. This gives Westminster the power to stop a Scottish bill from becoming law.

Westminster’s Scottish secretary Alister Jack said in a statement: “Transgender people who are going through the process to change their legal sex deserve our respect, support and understanding. My decision today is about the legislation’s consequences for the operation of GB-wide equalities protections and other reserved matters.

“I have not taken this decision lightly. The Bill would have a significant impact on, amongst other things, GB-wide equalities matters in Scotland, England and Wales. I have concluded, therefore, that this is the necessary and correct course of action.”

Scottish first minister Nicola Strugeon had previously described the possible move as an “outrage”. In response to the confirmation that Westminster will seek to block the bill, Sturgeon said: “This is a full-frontal attack on our democratically elected Scottish Parliament and it’s ability to make it’s own decisions on devolved matters. The Scottish government will defend the legislation & stand up for Scotland’s Parliament. If this Westminster veto succeeds, it will be first of many.”

The Scottish Greens’ equalities spokesperson, Maggie Chapman MSP said: “This is a dark day for our devolution settlement, for democracy, and for trans rights. It sets a very alarming new precedent that should concern everyone who believes in devolution and wants the Scottish Parliament to exist.

“Only one month ago, MSPs voted overwhelmingly for Gender Recognition Reform. It was a proud day for equality, and for our Parliament. To see a reactionary Tory government trying to block or overturn it is nothing short of outrageous, and we will resist them every step of the way.”

Former Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard also criticised the move. In a tweet, he said: “Disgraceful decision that should be opposed by everyone who believes in democracy, devolution, equality and LGBT+ rights. Solidarity with trans people.”

