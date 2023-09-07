Despite their scary and intimidating look, basking sharks are one of three shark species that consume plankton and pose no real threat to human life

A Scottish kayaker was left stunned after he was circled by a large shark while out on a fishing trip.

Ally Connell Senior, 38, was only a mile from the shore of Dunbar when he saw the massive fish poking out of the water. The Scotsman instantly recognised it as a 13ft basking shark and captured the unforgettable and unique experience on camera.

Despite their scary and intimidating look, basking sharks are one of three shark species that consume plankton and pose no real threat to human life - Credit: SWNS

Explaining the incident, Connell said: “I went out fishing with a friend on our kayaks. We are both local to Dunbar and so we go out from the east beach. Around a mile and a half from the east beach shore, I noticed a big fin beside my friend’s kayak. It then started to circle my kayak.

“I knew it was a basking shark – I thought it was amazing, but I only managed to get a few snaps. It was around the length of my kayak, about four metres, and very curious. It’s the first basking shark I’ve seen in the four years I’ve been fishing there.”

Basking sharks are the second largest species of shark in the world and can grow as large as 26ft in some cases. Despite their scary and intimidating look, they are only one of three shark species that consume plankton and pose no real risk to human life.

This is not the first time there has been a shocking shark sighting, as these sharks are typically found around the coasts of Scotland and Ireland, and are classified as endangered in the North Atlantic sea. While this is the first basking shark seen by Ally, it will hopefully be the first of many – and he’s eager to get back out there to see more.