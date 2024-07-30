A student was left screaming and stunned after finding a dead mouse under her pillow. | Kennedy News and Media

A student was left screaming and stunned after finding a dead mouse under her pillow

A 'screaming and crying' student claims her rented house was so badly infested with mice that she accidentally squashed one in bed - finding a dead mouse under her pillow.

Chloe Adams was about to climb into bed to watch a film last week but was stunned to discover the squashed rodent lying motionless on its back near her pillow. The Cardiff University nursing student used kitchen roll to scoop up and dispose of the mouse, fled from her room and refused to return, instead bunking in with her housemate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chloe says she reported a mouse problem to Pinnacle Letting Agents when she moved in earlier this month after discovering droppings and hearing scratching from the walls but no action was taken. Pinnacle Letting Agents said they take 'complaints about live mice very seriously' and have instructed council pest control to attend.

The disgusted 24-year-old shared footage of the dead mouse lying on her fake tan-streaked sheets on TikTok with the caption, 'if you don't laugh you'll cry'.

The viral clip, which has racked up 84,000 views, shows Chloe with her hands over her mouth saying 'I actually can't live here. I was lying on a f***ing mouse'. Chloe, from Cathays, Cardiff, Wales, said: "I was freaking out, it was actually horrendous.

Kennedy News and Media

"I was on my iPad watching a film and I got up and went to the toilet. When I came back I looked at it and thought 'that looks like a mouse but it can't be'. But when I looked closer it was a mouse. Right where my neck was and my head would have been. I was literally crying, it was grim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was so confused. I waited a few minutes and it was obviously dead. I must've killed it. It must've been under my pillow and I must've squashed it. It's just disgusting. I had heard scratching in my room and thought it was really weird. It wasn't coming from near me, it was coming from the other side of the room.

"There's loads of mice in the walls and it sounded like it was coming from around my wardrobe. I thought 'this is really scary I hope I don't see one', but I was actually sleeping on one."

Kennedy News and Media

Having quickly disposed of the mouse using kitchen roll, Chloe then spotted another critter scurrying around her room so ran to her housemate's room and slept there.

Chloe said: "I had to get the kitchen roll and pick the tail up. I just put it outside, I didn't know what to do with it. I stayed in my friend's room that night because I kept thinking one was going to crawl on me. We were screaming the house down all night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The next day I could see another one in my room in the corner of my eye. It was running around my wardrobe, I screamed again. [I thought] 'this is actually horrendous, why is my room such a hotspot?' I have to go in tomorrow for a 12-hour shift and I'm going to have to sleep in my friend's room again."

Kennedy News and Media

After moving into the rented property at the beginning of July, Chloe complained to her letting agent about the mouse problem. Chloe said: "We knew there was a mouse problem because there were droppings in the kitchen cupboards. I live in the room above the kitchen, I don't know if they're connected in some way.

"The house is infested, you can hear in the walls. It doesn't sound like just one or two, it sounds like 20. There's so many scratching groups of mice, it goes through me. We raised the issue and nothing came from it, it's very unhygienic.

"They didn't even take into consideration the mice until I banged on the door and said 'I just woke up to a mouse on my bed'. I've had to ring up pest control and tell them I can't sleep in my own bed. I'm dreading it if it doesn't get sorted."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad