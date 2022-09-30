Connor Richards, 23, was left in a critical condition after a Ford Fiesta smashed into the crowd

Connor Richards, 23, was left in a critical condition after a Ford Fiesta smashed into the crowd at the event on Flixborough Industrial Estate in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire, on Saturday.

He had been at the event with close friend Georgia Wood, 22, who lost her unborn baby after the car ploughed into them.

Police confirm Connor’s death in hospital

Connor, of Sheffield, South Yorkshire, was rushed to Hull Royal Infirmary where he died this morning (Thurs), Humberside Police confirmed in a brief statement.

His family were being supported by specialist officers, the force said.

The statement said: “It is with sadness that we report that a 23-year-old man, who was struck by a car at a car meet in Flixborough on Saturday 24 September, has now died of his injuries.

He was taken to hospital following the collision and died in hospital this morning. We continue to support his family and our sincere condolences are with them and his friends at this extremely difficult time.” One other victim who was involved in the crash is still in hospital in a stable condition, but police said others who were taken to hospital have now been discharged.

‘He was one of the nicest and most caring gentleman’

Georgia, who was herself rushed to hospital after suffering a bleed on the brain, previously told how she was worried for Connor’s health.

A 17-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving has been released under investigation, a spokesman for the force said.

Detectives renewed an appeal for information.

Georgia has set up a GoFundMe page for her friend Connor to help pay for his funeral.