Seacombe: Man and woman charged with murder of three-month-old baby boy

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

23rd Jan 2025, 5:44pm
A man and a woman have been charged with murder following the death of their three-month-old son.

Merseyside Police said they were called to a house on Percy Road, in Seacombe to reports of concern for the child. The baby was taken to hospital to receive treatment for his injuries found to his body but he was pronounced dead five days later on November 29.

His parents, Klevi Pirjani, 36 years, and Nivalda Santos Pirjani, 34 years, both of Percy Road, Seacombe were initially arrested and charged with causing grievous bodily harm and Section 18 wounding with intent.

Following the boy’s death, they have now been charged in custody with murder and causing or allowing the death of a child. They have been further remanded in custody to appear at Liverpool Magistrates Court on Monday, January 27.

