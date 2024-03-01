Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A boy has been found dead at the bottom of cliffs in East Sussex. Emergency services were called to an incident at Splash Point in Seaford shortly before 10pm on Thursday (February 29). The 14-year-old, who was local, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Sussex Police.

A police spokesperson said: "Emergency services responded to an incident at Splash Point in Seaford shortly before 10pm on Thursday, February 29. A 14-year-old local boy was tragically discovered at the foot of the cliffs and pronounced deceased at the scene.

"His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers at this difficult time. There are no suspicious circumstances and this will now be a matter for the coroner."

