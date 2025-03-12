Police divers have found a body during the search for a missing 21-year-old.

Sebastian Sailes had not been seen since Thursday, February 27 after leaving the Black Horse pub in Chippenham, Wiltshire.

He was spotted walking home but did not arrive. Police have been searching a stretch of the River Avon in Chippenham and have discovered a body.

Sebastian Sailes, 21, who went missing. A body has been found | Issued by Wiltshire Police

Wiltshire Police’s Supt James Brain said: “This development will of course be devastating for Sebastian’s family. I would like to offer my sincere condolences, and I know that everyone involved in supporting this operation will also be thinking of Sebastian’s family.

“We will continue to offer our support over the coming days. I would ask that their privacy is respected.”

Since Sebastian was reported missing, Wiltshire Police, volunteers from Wiltshire Search and Rescue, Lowland Rescue Oxfordshire, specialist support teams from other forces, local businesses and support charities have been working to find him.