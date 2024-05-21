Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A second woman who worked at a Stockport nursery, where a staff member was found guilty of manslaughter after a baby girl died, has been charged with neglect. Rebecca Gregory, 25, of Stockport, who worked at Tiny Toes Day Nursery, has been charged with four counts of child neglect from April 2022, Greater Manchester Police say.

However, police say the charges do not relate in any way to nine-month-old Genevieve Meehan, who died at the same nursery in May 2022. Kate Roughley, 37, of Stockport, was found guilty of Genevieve's manslaughter on Monday.

