Second World War mortar is blown up on Marske beach in North Yorkshire
Cleveland Police say they were told about a potential Second World War mortar on the seafront in Marske yesterday, by a member of the public who was out metal detecting.
A statement said: “A cordon was placed around the device overnight as a precautionary measure, until the Explosives Ordnance Disposal regiment could attend.”
The EOD arrived early this morning and carried out a controlled explosion, and police say the area is now safe again.
