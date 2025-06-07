A controlled explosion was carried out on a beach.

Cleveland Police say they were told about a potential Second World War mortar on the seafront in Marske yesterday, by a member of the public who was out metal detecting.

Marske beach | National World

A statement said: “A cordon was placed around the device overnight as a precautionary measure, until the Explosives Ordnance Disposal regiment could attend.”

The EOD arrived early this morning and carried out a controlled explosion, and police say the area is now safe again.