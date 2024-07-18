Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three women and a man have been arrested after a man was fatally stabbed in Northampton.

Emergency services were called shortly after midnight on Thursday (July 18) to a footpath in Millers Meadow - known locally as Semilong Park - close to the junction with Spencer Bridge Road following reports that a man in his 30s had been stabbed.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene. An 18-year-old man and three women aged 40, 38, and 29 remain in police custody at this time. A forensic post-mortem examination will now take place at Leicester Royal Infirmary to determine the cause of death.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell, said: “This is a tragic incident in which a man has sadly lost his life, and our thoughts are firmly with his family at this time.

“We know incidents of this nature can be a cause of concern within the neighbourhood and wider community, and I would like to offer our reassurance that we have a team of dedicated officers working at pace to establish what has happened.

“High-visibility police patrols will be taking place in the Semilong area to reassure the local community and I would encourage anyone with concerns in the area to approach one of our officers who will be happy to help.

“Arrests were promptly made, and enquiries are continuing to move at a fast pace however I would still appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information who has not yet come forward, to please do so.”

The police said a cordon is expected to remain in place in Semilong Park throughout the day as the investigation into the incident continues. St Andrew’s Road, between Hampton Street and Spencer Bridge Road, also remains closed.

In addition to house-to-house enquiries, an increased police presence will also remain in the area, including high-visibility patrols to offer reassurance and support the community. Police have also appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

The force said: “Witnesses, anyone with information, or anyone with CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage of the area at the time, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 24000425259.

“Alternatively information can be submitted via an online portal: Public Portal or by calling Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.”