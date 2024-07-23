Seven Sisters Tube station: Two women arrested after suspected stabbing left man in life-threatening condition
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers were called to Seven Sisters Tube station at 8.48am on Tuesday (July 23) to reports of a serious assault.
A man was taken to hospital with injuries "consistent with being stabbed", said the British Transport Police, who added his injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
Two women have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. One has been further arrested on suspicion of common assault. They remain in custody and inquiries are ongoing.
According to reports, the attack is not believed to have taken place inside the station. Seven Sisters is on the Victoria line between Finsbury Park and Tottenham Hale.
Anyone with information can contact the British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40. Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111