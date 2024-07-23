Seven Sisters Tube station: Two women arrested after suspected stabbing left man in life-threatening condition

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
3 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Two women have been arrested after a man was left in a life-threatening condition following a suspected stabbing in north London.

Officers were called to Seven Sisters Tube station at 8.48am on Tuesday (July 23) to reports of a serious assault.

A man was taken to hospital with injuries "consistent with being stabbed", said the British Transport Police, who added his injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Two women have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. One has been further arrested on suspicion of common assault. They remain in custody and inquiries are ongoing.

Two women have been arrested after a man was left in a life-threatening condition following a suspected stabbing in north London.Two women have been arrested after a man was left in a life-threatening condition following a suspected stabbing in north London.
Two women have been arrested after a man was left in a life-threatening condition following a suspected stabbing in north London. | Getty

According to reports, the attack is not believed to have taken place inside the station. Seven Sisters is on the Victoria line between Finsbury Park and Tottenham Hale.

For the latest crime news and court updates - sign up to our Crime UK newsletter.

Anyone with information can contact the British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40. Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111

Related topics:British Transport PoliceHospitalFinsbury Park