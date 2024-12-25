Shaftesbury Avenue: Car hits crowd in central London, four pedestrians taken to hospital, one critical

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

25th Dec 2024, 10:06am
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Four pedestrians were taken to hospital, with one in a life-threatening condition, after a car crashed into a crowd in central London early on Christmas Day.

Police were called at 12.45am on Wednesday (December 25) following reports of a road traffic collision and a car driving on the wrong side of the road on Shaftesbury Avenue, W1.

The driver, a 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy said “Officers responded quickly to this report, working closely with City of London Police to arrest a man within minutes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Four pedestrians were taken to hospital, with one in a life-threatening condition, after a car crashed into a crowd in central London early on Christmas Day.Four pedestrians were taken to hospital, with one in a life-threatening condition, after a car crashed into a crowd in central London early on Christmas Day.
Four pedestrians were taken to hospital, with one in a life-threatening condition, after a car crashed into a crowd in central London early on Christmas Day. | Getty

“Detectives are quickly progressing enquiries as part of this investigation. It’s believed that the suspect was involved in an altercation at a nightclub prior to getting in his car and mounting the pavement.

“Several scenes remain in place at the location today. This has been confirmed as an isolated incident which is not terrorism related.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or post @MetCC ref CAD 233 of 25 December. To remain 100% anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:PoliceHospitalSuspectCity of London PoliceLondon
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice