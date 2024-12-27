Shaftesbury Avenue: Man charged with attempted murder after car hit crowd in central London on Christmas Day

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

27th Dec 2024, 1:12pm
A disqualified driver has been charged with four counts of attempted murder after crashing into a crowd in central London on Christmas Day.

Anthony Gilheany, 30, of Longfield, Harlow has been charged with four counts of attempted murder, causing serious injury by driving whilst disqualified, driving a motor vehicle dangerously and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

He was remanded into police custody and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later today.

A disqualified driver has been charged with four counts of attempted murder after crashing into a crowd in central London on Christmas Day. | NurPhoto via Getty Images

Police were called at 12.45pm on Wednesday (December 25) following reports of a road traffic collision and a car driving on the wrong side of the road on Shaftesbury Avenue, in Soho.

Four members of the public were taken to hospital. One victim remains in critical condition and is receiving treatment in hospital.

