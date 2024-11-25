Shanahan MacInnes: Body found in search for missing 28-year-old on Scottish island Isle of Benbecula
Shanahan MacInnes had last been seen at around 1.30am on Friday on Tindill Road in the village of Balivanich.
On Sunday at 1.05pm officers were made aware that a body of a woman had been found in the Aird area of the island. Police Scotland said while formal identification is yet to take place the family of Ms MacInnes has been notified.
The force said the death is not being treated as suspicious and that a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
Shanahan’s family posted that they wanted people to stop speculating on the tragedy, writing: “We as a family are absolutely heartbroken & devastated with the news we have received today without now hearing what people are speculating- it's absolutely disgusting! Shanahan’s passing was an extremely tragic accident. It was nobody's fault.”
