Shannon Brazil: Kent Police launch search for girl, 15
Shannon Brazil was last seen at 11pm on Sunday night.
The 15-year-old is white, about 5ft 4in and of a medium build, and has long, straight dark red hair and blue eyes. It’s thought she may be wearing a cream-coloured furry coat and black leggings, black and white Nike Air Jordans and she may have a black tote bag with her.
Shannon is from Maidstone in Kent and also has links to Gravesend and Dartford.
Kent Police say they are concerned about her welfare - and anyone who has seen her should call 999 quoting 20-0612.
