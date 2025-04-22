Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An alert has gone out in a bid to find a teenager who has been missing for two days.

Shannon Brazil was last seen at 11pm on Sunday night.

The 15-year-old is white, about 5ft 4in and of a medium build, and has long, straight dark red hair and blue eyes. It’s thought she may be wearing a cream-coloured furry coat and black leggings, black and white Nike Air Jordans and she may have a black tote bag with her.

Shannon is from Maidstone in Kent and also has links to Gravesend and Dartford.

Kent Police say they are concerned about her welfare - and anyone who has seen her should call 999 quoting 20-0612.