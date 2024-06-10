Shawn Seesahai death: Two 12-year-old boys convicted of machete murder in Wolverhampton park

Two 12-year-old boys have been convicted of murdering Shawn Seesahai, 19

Two 12-year-old boys have been convicted of murdering Shawn Seesahai, who was fatally stabbed through the heart in a Wolverhampton park. The youths, believed to be the youngest in the UK to commit a knife-related murder, were unanimously found guilty by jurors on Monday.

During the month-long trial at Nottingham Crown Court, it was revealed that Mr Seesahai was shoulder-barged by the smaller of the defendants, who frequently carried a machete with a 42.5 cm-long blade. The attack included punching, kicking, stamping, and being struck with the machete.

Two 12-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of murder after 19-year-old Shawn Seesahai was killed in a street stabbing. (Credit: West Midlands Police / SWNS)Two 12-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of murder after 19-year-old Shawn Seesahai was killed in a street stabbing. (Credit: West Midlands Police / SWNS)
A friend of the victim testified that he had to run for his life, but 19-year-old Mr Seesahai stumbled while trying to escape on Wolverhampton’s Stowlawn playing fields on November 13 last year.

 Now the mother, who was not named, also paid tribute to her young son via a police statement. She said: “Shawn Seesahai was a courageous, compassionate and confident young soul who sadly lost his life at the age of 19. He was looking forward to accomplishing many future plans and ambitions.

“He cared dearly about his family and friends and he absolutely loved to help people. He was a generous person and had a good personality. We will always have him in our hearts.”

