Sheffield Parkway: Four people including boy, 2, injured after 'serious' crash on major city road
A man has been left with life-threatening injuries following the multi-vehicle crash.
Four people have been taken to hospital with one man left fighting for his life, following a serious road traffic collision on Sheffield Parkway earlier today. Police were called at 11.53am this morning (December 1) to reports of a two-vehicle collision on the dual carriageway involving a blue Mazda CX-5 and a black BMW 330 3 Series.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson described the collision as 'serious,' adding that it occurred on the dual carriageway heading into the city centre, near the junction for Parkway Market. They said "A 38-year-old man, who was driving the BMW suffered life-threatening injuries, with the driver of the Mazda, a 36-year-old woman, also suffering minor injuries.
"They have both been taken to Northern General Hospital, along with a 67-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Mazda and suffered serious injuries. A two-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the Mazda, suffered a minor injury to his lip and has been taken to Sheffield Children's Hospital."
Sheffield Parkway has been closed in both directions, between the junction at Prince of Wales Road and Derek Dooley Way, since the collision took place.
The SYP spokesperson added: "The road is expected to remain closed until around 8pm this evening. We would continue to urge the public to avoid the area and plan their routes of travel accordingly in light of the road closure. Anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone with information or dashcam footage that could assist our officers with their enquiries is being asked to contact us on 101 or via our online portal."
Members of the public are asked to quote incident number 290 of December 1, 2023 when they get in touch. Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.
