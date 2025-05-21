A mother-of-four who smuggled party drugs into the Creamsfields music festival using Kinder Egg containers hidden in her vagina has been jailed.

Sian Bullock, from Lancashire, 35, was sentenced to three years in prison at Chester Crown Court on Friday, May 16, after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

The incident occurred on Saturday, August 26, 2023, when Bullock attempted to enter the festival grounds in Daresbury. She was stopped by security at the north gate entrance after a drugs detection dog gave a positive indication.

Bullock was taken to a private area, where she admitted to officers that she had concealed two Kinder Egg containers in her body. The containers were found to hold 64 MDMA tablets, which police estimated had a potential street value of up to £630.

During questioning, Bullock claimed she didn’t know what the drugs were and said she had bought them for personal use. However, she was later charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

At sentencing, the judge acknowledged that Bullock had admitted guilt and that she was a mother of four, but stated a custodial sentence was unavoidable. The court heard that she knew what she was doing was illegal and had ample opportunity to reconsider.

The crowd at Creamfields North 2021 - the festival’s return after the Covid-19 outbreak. | Geoffrey Hubbel

Following the sentencing, Police Constable Lisa Green said: "Every year, we and the Creamfields events and security teams do our utmost to ensure that everyone attending the festival can have a safe and enjoyable time, and for the most part festivalgoers have respected the laws."

"Bullock will have no doubt been aware of these laws and the restrictions at Creamfields and would have had ample opportunity to re-think her actions before it was too late, with amnesty bins and surrender points placed at all festival entries, but she decided to run the risk – which did not pay off."

"As a result of her selfish actions that day, she is now behind bars and her four children will now be without their mother for a considerable period of time."

"Anyone who, like Bullock, decides to risk bringing illegal drugs into Cheshire should seriously reconsider their choices, as we will always take swift and robust action, and they will be dealt with to the full extent of the law."