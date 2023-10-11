Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
Three people in critical condition after plane crash in Norfolk
'Remains' found in West Sussex as police launch investigation
Emergency forces flight to land at UK airport
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Crash on busy route in Derbyshire leaves biker and passenger dead
'Golden horseshoe' wins top prize at Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Sidcup stabbing: Teenage boy walks himself to south London hospital after suspected stabbing near school

A 17-year-old presented himself at a south London hospital with stab wounds following a suspected attack in Sidcup

By Heather Carrick
2 minutes ago
Met Police officers are patrolling near a school in Sidcup, south London after a teenage boy self-presented at a hospital with stab wounds. (Credit: Getty Images)Met Police officers are patrolling near a school in Sidcup, south London after a teenage boy self-presented at a hospital with stab wounds. (Credit: Getty Images)
Met Police officers are patrolling near a school in Sidcup, south London after a teenage boy self-presented at a hospital with stab wounds. (Credit: Getty Images)

Police are paroling near a Sidcup school after a teenage boy self-presented at south London hospital with a stab wound.

The Met Police confirmed that officers were called to the hospital at around 3pm on Tuesday afternoon (10 October) after the 17-year-old sought medical attention at the hospital. The teenager presented a stab wound injure. This was later deemed to not be life-threatening.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “An investigation is under way after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed in south-east London. At 14:56hrs on Tuesday, 10 October, police were called to a south London hospital after the boy self-presented with a stab wound. His next of kin has been informed. His condition was later assessed as not life-threatening.

Most Popular

Police believe that the attack may have taken place on Chislehurst Road in Sidcup. As a result, patrols have been put in place around a school in the area.

The Met police spokesperson added: “There have been no arrests. Any witnesses are asked to call 101 quoting CAD 4609/10Oct. There are extra patrols near to the school in Chislehurst Road this morning as a precaution.”

Related topics:LondonMet PoliceKnife crime