A 17-year-old presented himself at a south London hospital with stab wounds following a suspected attack in Sidcup

Met Police officers are patrolling near a school in Sidcup, south London after a teenage boy self-presented at a hospital with stab wounds. (Credit: Getty Images)

Police are paroling near a Sidcup school after a teenage boy self-presented at south London hospital with a stab wound.

The Met Police confirmed that officers were called to the hospital at around 3pm on Tuesday afternoon (10 October) after the 17-year-old sought medical attention at the hospital. The teenager presented a stab wound injure. This was later deemed to not be life-threatening.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “An investigation is under way after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed in south-east London. At 14:56hrs on Tuesday, 10 October, police were called to a south London hospital after the boy self-presented with a stab wound. His next of kin has been informed. His condition was later assessed as not life-threatening.

Police believe that the attack may have taken place on Chislehurst Road in Sidcup. As a result, patrols have been put in place around a school in the area.