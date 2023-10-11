Sidcup stabbing: Teenage boy walks himself to south London hospital after suspected stabbing near school
A 17-year-old presented himself at a south London hospital with stab wounds following a suspected attack in Sidcup
Police are paroling near a Sidcup school after a teenage boy self-presented at south London hospital with a stab wound.
The Met Police confirmed that officers were called to the hospital at around 3pm on Tuesday afternoon (10 October) after the 17-year-old sought medical attention at the hospital. The teenager presented a stab wound injure. This was later deemed to not be life-threatening.
A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “An investigation is under way after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed in south-east London. At 14:56hrs on Tuesday, 10 October, police were called to a south London hospital after the boy self-presented with a stab wound. His next of kin has been informed. His condition was later assessed as not life-threatening.
Police believe that the attack may have taken place on Chislehurst Road in Sidcup. As a result, patrols have been put in place around a school in the area.
The Met police spokesperson added: “There have been no arrests. Any witnesses are asked to call 101 quoting CAD 4609/10Oct. There are extra patrols near to the school in Chislehurst Road this morning as a precaution.”