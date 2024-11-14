Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crime stories from around the NationalWorld network as we continue our Silent Crime campaign.

The Silent Crime campaign is aiming to shine a light on crime with is going under-reported and unresolved in communities throughout the country. Whether it be that you feel justice has not been served, or if you feel that the justice that has been served has done nothing to deter criminals, we want to hear from you.

Police in Telford are seeking to speak with a motorcyclist involved in a dangerous incident in Hadley Centre’s pedestrianised area. The motorcyclist, riding an off-road bike, was reportedly "speeding around" the area on Saturday, November 9, at approximately 1:26 pm. The bike is said to have narrowly missed a twin buggy carrying two newborn babies.

PC Rob Hughes of the Hadley and Leegomery Safer Neighbourhood Team described the incident, stating that the motorcycle sped across the fly-over bridge and exited towards Manor Road and the Hadley Learning Community. The area was busy with pedestrians at the time, heightening the potential risk to public safety.

An elderly woman in her eighties was robbed of hundreds of pounds while withdrawing cash from an ATM on Briggate in Leeds at around 10:45 am on Tuesday, November 5. The suspect, who had been waiting in line, pushed the victim and grabbed the money before fleeing the scene.

Detectives have released a CCTV image of the suspect, described as a slim, non-British white male, between 5ft 2in and 5ft 4in tall, with long hair. He was reportedly wearing a blue jacket at the time of the incident. Police are appealing for information to assist in identifying the individual.

A homeless man with schizophrenia, Jamie Donaldson, 35, deliberately smashed a £1,000 police station door at Millbank station in South Shields to secure a place in jail. This marked the sixth time this year he had committed criminal damage to gain shelter, the court in South Tyneside heard. His actions resulted in a 22-week prison sentence, which also included a separate offence.

Donaldson’s arrest on Saturday, November 9, took an unexpected turn when he was found in possession of a stolen mobile phone. The phone’s owner had tracked its location using an app, believing it to have been handed in at the police station by a good Samaritan. However, officers discovered the phone among Donaldson’s belongings after being contacted by the owner.

District Judge Zoe Passfield sentenced Donaldson to 10 weeks for causing criminal damage and an additional 12 weeks for handling stolen goods, with the terms to run consecutively.

Volunteers at Hindley Town FC in Wigan are devastated after quad bikers caused over £5,000 worth of damage to their pitch, rendering it unusable for the rest of the season. Matches, including one scheduled for this weekend, have been relocated to other venues, and the adult-age pitch will remain out of action until April. The incident is part of a broader problem in the area, with off-road bikers frequently damaging football pitches and green spaces.

In response, Greater Manchester Police have launched Operation Hurricane to tackle rogue bikers, seizing 42 off-road vehicles worth over £200,000 in recent weeks.

Police have released images of a man who may assist in their investigation into an assault that occurred in Edinburgh city centre. The incident took place on George Street at approximately 1.20am on Sunday, September 29, 2024. The man is described as being of average build, around 5ft 10ins tall, in his mid-20s, with medium-length dark hair and a moustache. He was wearing a black hooded jacket, blue jeans, dark trainers, and carried a brown over-the-shoulder bag.

Detective Sergeant Rob Finch of Gayfield CID has urged the man or anyone with information about him to come forward. He stated, "I would urge the man pictured, or anyone who has information relating to him, to contact the police." Investigators are appealing to the public to assist in identifying the individual.

A prolific shoplifter, Lee Hancox, has been jailed for 32 weeks after committing a series of thefts in Brierley Hill and Pensnett, Dudley. The 33-year-old, who is of no fixed abode, targeted supermarkets over an eight-day spree between October 21 and October 28, stealing items worth hundreds of pounds while he was wanted on recall to prison.

Hancox was arrested on November 5 after police spotted him on High Street, Brierley Hill. Following a foot chase, officers tracked him to an address where he was found hiding under a bed. He admitted to all seven theft offences during a court hearing at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court last Wednesday.