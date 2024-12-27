Sir Keir Starmer pays tribute to brother Nick who died on Boxing Day aged 60 after cancer battle
Nick died peacefully on December 26 after battling with cancer, a spokesperson said, as the prime minister paid tribute to the “wonderful man”.
The Prime Minister had been going on holiday with his family on Friday, but it is understood he will now stay at home.
Sir Keir said in a statement: “My brother Nick was a wonderful man. He met all the challenges life threw at him with courage and good humour.
“We will miss him very much. I would like to thank all those who treated and took care of Nick. Their skill and compassion is very much appreciated.”
A spokesperson for the Prime Minister added: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Nick Starmer. Nick, 60, died peacefully on the afternoon of December 26 after battling cancer. We ask for privacy for Nick’s wider family at this time.”
Sir Keir has three siblings and is the second of four children to parents Rodney Starmer, a toolmaker, and Josephine Baker, a nurse.
