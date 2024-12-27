Sir Keir Starmer pays tribute to brother Nick who died on Boxing Day aged 60 after cancer battle

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

27th Dec 2024, 1:26pm
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The younger brother of Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has died aged 60 on Boxing Day.

Nick died peacefully on December 26 after battling with cancer, a spokesperson said, as the prime minister paid tribute to the “wonderful man”.

The Prime Minister had been going on holiday with his family on Friday, but it is understood he will now stay at home.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sir Keir said in a statement: “My brother Nick was a wonderful man. He met all the challenges life threw at him with courage and good humour.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer's brother Nick, has died on Boxing DayPrime Minister Sir Keir Starmer's brother Nick, has died on Boxing Day
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer's brother Nick, has died on Boxing Day | PA

“We will miss him very much. I would like to thank all those who treated and took care of Nick. Their skill and compassion is very much appreciated.”

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister added: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Nick Starmer. Nick, 60, died peacefully on the afternoon of December 26 after battling cancer. We ask for privacy for Nick’s wider family at this time.”

Sir Keir has three siblings and is the second of four children to parents Rodney Starmer, a toolmaker, and Josephine Baker, a nurse.

Related topics:Keir StarmerPrime MinisterCancer

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice