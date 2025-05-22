Six people have been injured after a Transport for Wales train collided with a tractor and trailer at a level crossing in Herefordshire, police confirmed.

The incident occurred at 10.40am on Thursday north of Leominster, when the 08,30 Manchester Piccadilly to Cardiff Central service struck the agricultural vehicle on the tracks.

Although the train did not derail, British Transport Police said six passengers suffered minor injuries. “Inquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances leading up to the incident,” BTP said.

Emergency services, including West Mercia Police, paramedics, and fire crews, were called to the scene and assisted in managing the situation.

A spokesperson for Transport for Wales said: “The 08:30 Manchester Piccadilly–Cardiff Central service has hit an obstruction at a crossing between Ludlow and Leominster so all services on the Marches line are on stop.”

Disruption is expected to last until the end of the day, according to National Rail. All direct services between Manchester and Cardiff have been cancelled, and all lines between Hereford and Craven Arms are currently blocked.

Transport for Wales added that ticket acceptance is in place with Northern, Avanti, GWR, and CrossCountry, and replacement road transport is being arranged for affected passengers.