Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

7th Oct 2024, 7:05pm
A 15-year-old boy has been stabbed at a popular shopping destination in central London.

Emergency services were called to Sloane Square at 3.27pm, the Metropolitan Police said. Transport for London said Sloane Square Underground station remains closed while police deal with “an incident”.

The teenager was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital, where his condition was assessed as being “not life-threatening or life-changing”, the force added. No arrests have been made so far, Scotland Yard said.

A 15-year-old boy has been stabbed at a popular shopping destination in central London. | Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Met spokesperson said: “Police were called at 3.27pm on Monday October 7 to reports of a stabbing on Lower Sloane Street, Sloane Square. Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found who they believe to be a 15-year-old boy, suffering from a stab injury.

“He has been taken to hospital, where his condition was assessed as not life-threatening or life-changing. Inquiries continue. No arrests have been made at this time.”

