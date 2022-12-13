Three boys died and a fourth is in a criticial condition after falling through ice into a lake in Solihull

A six-year-old boy who fell through ice into a lake in the West Midlands is still fighting for his life after the tragedy which left three children dead.

Floral tributes, balloons, soft toys and lighted candles were left by mourners at a vigil held in Kingshurst, Solihull, near Birmingham, on Monday night (12 December) after the incident which has devastated the community.

Three boys aged eight, 10 and 11, who fell through the ice into Babbs Mill lake, died, while a fourth boy, aged six, remains in a critical condition in hospital.

He was pulled from the water by emergency crews, including a police officer who tried to punch through ice during the rescue efforts. West Midlands Police said nobody else had been reported missing.

In an update on Monday morning, West Midlands Police said: “Three boys have tragically died after falling into the lake at Babbs Mill Park in Solihull yesterday afternoon. The boys, aged 11, 10 and eight, were rushed to hospital after being pulled from the water.

“Sadly, they could not be revived and our thoughts are with their family and friends at this deeply devastating time. We’ll have specialist officers offering them as much support as we can. A fourth boy, aged six, remains in a critical condition in hospital.”

Three boys have died after falling through ice on a frozen lake in Solihull (Photo: PA)

What happened in Solihull?

Emergency services were called to the nature park in Solihull at 2.36pm on Sunday after the children fell into the water. Reports from the scene and social media indicated that children had been playing on the ice and had fallen through into the lake.

Members of the public and police officers initially went into the chilly waters to try to get the youngsters out, before the children were reached by specialist water rescue-trained firefighters who got the group to safety. Temperatures are thought to have plunged to 1C (34F) in the area at the time of the incident, falling to -3C (26F) overnight.

Those pulled from the water were given immediate life support by ambulance and fire service personnel before being rushed to two Birmingham hospitals; Birmingham Children’s and Heartlands, where they all arrived in critical condition.

Cameron McVittie, a tactical commander with West Midlands Ambulance Service, said the four children pulled from the lake were taken to hospitals in Birmingham with an advanced care team and were in a critical condition. He said: “Two were taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital and two to Heartlands in Birmingham. All four children were in critical condition on arrival.”

Four children were rescued from a frozen lake in Solihull in cardiac arrest (Photo: PA)

Searches of the lake are continuing to establish whether anyone else fell into the water, following reports that as many as six children may have been involved.

During a news conference at an entrance to Babbs Mill nature reserve, Superintendent Richard Harris, of West Midlands Police, said: “We have to be 100% certain that there is no one else possibly in the water at this time.

“It’s important to stress though that we’ve had no contact from anybody suggesting that there’s anybody else missing but until we’re 100% certain we will be carrying on searches throughout the course of today.”

Superintendent Richard Harris said his officers went into the water to rescue the youngsters, adding: “Police officers did go into the water. They were joined by other members of the other emergency services. Some of the officers went in waist-deep.

“One of my officers was trying to punch through the ice to actually rescue the children themselves. That officer, as a result of that, had some mild hypothermia yesterday. I’m pleased to say that he’s now been released from hospital and he’s absolutely fine.”

Families affected by the tragedy are “absolutely devastated”, Mr Harris said. He said: “Also this time of year, it’s on the run-up to Christmas, so close to the event itself, also adds to that tragedy. But as you can imagine the families are absolutely devastated, which is why we’re doing our very best to support the families.”

The children were taken to hospital in a critical condition (Photo: PA)

Richard Stanton, West Midlands Fire and Rescue Service area commander, told a press conference at the scene at Babbs Mill Park in Solihull on Monday: “Yesterday’s incident is a stark reminder to us all of the dangers of open water, especially during the winter months.

“Frozen lakes, ponds, canals and reservoirs can look picturesque but they can be lethal and there are no greater warnings of this than yesterday’s tragic events. We would ask parents and carers to remind their children of the dangers of ice and why they must keep off it. Please help us to avoid this from happening again.”

The leader of Solihull Council Ian Courts and deputy leader Karen Grinsell visited the cordon at Babbs Mill lake on Monday, with both praising the bravery of emergency service rescue teams.

Cllr Courts said: “This is just about as bad as it gets… a dreadful situation. We are completely stunned at what’s happened. We are still awaiting more news. Clearly our thoughts and prayers have to be with the families in this situation. I can hardly imagine what the families are going through.”