Three boys died and a fourth is in a criticial condition after falling through ice into a lake in Solihull

A police officer tried to punch through the ice to save the boys who fell into the frozen lake. Tributes to the three youngsters who died have been left at the scene of the tragedy which has devastated the community. Nobody else has been reported missing after the deaths of the boys aged eight, 10 and 11 who fell through ice into Babbs Mill lake in the West Midlands.

Police said a search of the lake in Kingshurst, Solihull, near Birmingham, was continuing but “officers had had no contact from anybody suggesting that there’s anybody else missing.” Emergency services were originally made that as many as six children may have been involved.

Advertisement

A fourth boy, aged six, remains in a critical condition in hospital after being pulled from the water by emergency crews, including a police officer who tried to punch through ice during the rescue efforts.

Those pulled from the water were given immediate life support by ambulance and fire service personnel before being rushed to two Birmingham hospitals; Birmingham Children’s and Heartlands, where they all arrived in critical condition.

Advertisement

What happened in Solihull?

Advertisement

Emergency services were called to the nature park in Solihull at 2.36pm on Sunday after the children fell into the water. Reports from the scene and social media indicated that children had been playing on the ice and had fallen through into the lake.

Members of the public and police officers initially went into the chilly waters to try to get the youngsters out, before the children were reached by specialist water rescue-trained firefighters who got the group to safety. Temperatures are thought to have plunged to 1C (34F) in the area at the time of the incident, falling to -3C (26F) overnight.

Three boys have died after falling through ice on a frozen lake in Solihull (Photo: PA)

Cameron McVittie, a tactical commander with West Midlands Ambulance Service, said the four children pulled from the lake were taken to hospitals in Birmingham with an advanced care team and were in a critical condition. He said: “Two were taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital and two to Heartlands in Birmingham. All four children were in critical condition on arrival.”

Advertisement

Speaking during a news conference, Superintendent Richard Harris, of West Midlands Police, said his officers went into the water to rescue the youngsters. He said: “They were joined by other members of the other emergency services. Some of the officers went in waist-deep.

“One of my officers was trying to punch through the ice to actually rescue the children themselves. That officer, as a result of that, had some mild hypothermia yesterday. I’m pleased to say that he’s now been released from hospital and he’s absolutely fine.”

Advertisement

Families affected by the tragedy are “absolutely devastated”, Mr Harris said. He said: “Also this time of year, it’s on the run-up to Christmas, so close to the event itself, also adds to that tragedy. But as you can imagine the families are absolutely devastated, which is why we’re doing our very best to support the families.”

Richard Stanton, West Midlands Fire and Rescue Service area commander, told a press conference at the scene at Babbs Mill Park in Solihull on Monday: “Yesterday’s incident is a stark reminder to us all of the dangers of open water, especially during the winter months.

Four children were rescued from a frozen lake in Solihull in cardiac arrest (Photo: PA)

“Frozen lakes, ponds, canals and reservoirs can look picturesque but they can be lethal and there are no greater warnings of this than yesterday’s tragic events.

Advertisement

“We would ask parents and carers to remind their children of the dangers of ice and why they must keep off it. Please help us to avoid this from happening again.”

The leader of Solihull Council Ian Courts and deputy leader Karen Grinsell visited the cordon at Babbs Mill lake, with both praising the bravery of emergency service rescue teams.

Advertisement

The children were taken to hospital in a critical condition (Photo: PA)

Cllr Courts said: “This is just about as bad as it gets… a dreadful situation. We are completely stunned at what’s happened. We are still awaiting more news. Clearly our thoughts and prayers have to be with the families in this situation. I can hardly imagine what the families are going through.”

Ms Grinsell added: “Our hearts absolutely go out to the families and friends of the youngsters that have been involved. What we have to say is thank you to the emergency services that were on scene instantly and the people that went in. Clearly they went into the water and put their own lives at risk.”

Advertisement