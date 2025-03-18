A woman has been killed after a van hit pedestrians in central London.

Police were called to The Strand near King’s College London and Somerset House at 11.41am on Tuesday (March 18) following the incident.

Three pedestrians suffered injuries, with a woman in her twenties sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Two pedestrians have been taken to hospital, one has potentially life-threatening injuries, and the other has minor injuries.

The driver of the van, a 26-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion causing death by careless driving and driving with concentration of specified controlled drug above specified limit.

The police said the collision is not being treated as terrorism-related and enquiries are ongoing and a crime scene is place.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or post @MetCC ref CAD 2771/18MARCH. To remain 100% anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.