A six-month-old baby girl has died following a crash in a multi-storey car park.

Sophia Kelemen, from the Leigh, Manchester area was injured after the incident that took place on the ground floor of the car park in Tenby, Pembrokeshire, on Thursday (January 2). She was taken to hospital but died of her injuries a day later.

Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed that 33-year-old man Flaviu Naghi, from Wigan was arrested and has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving without a licence and without insurance. He is set to appear before Crown Court January 7.

He was also arrested on suspicion of drink driving and drug driving and has been released on bail for these offences. The force added: “This is a tragic incident and is a live investigation. We ask that you do not speculate the circumstances.”