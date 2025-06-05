A double-decker bus had its roof ripped off after colliding with a low railway bridge in South London on Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred shortly after midday on June 5 when the bus struck the Norwood Junction Railway Bridge on Portland Road in South Norwood. The vehicle is believed to have been a training bus carrying two people, though it is currently unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

Footage from the scene shows the upper deck of the bus completely destroyed, with debris scattered across the road. A sign near the bridge reads: "Warning to buses – low bridge ahead."

Portland Road has been closed in both directions following the incident. National Rail confirmed via X (formerly Twitter) that while lines have since reopened, disruptions are expected to continue until 3pm.