Two ambulance service workers have been arrested as part of a major investigation into six deaths in Wiltshire, police said.

Wiltshire Police said a man in his 30s from the west of the county had been arrested on suspicion of six counts of gross negligence manslaughter and four counts of ill-treatment or wilful neglect by a care worker while a 59-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter. Both have been released on bail.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Walker from the Major Crime Investigation Team at Wiltshire Police said: “We can confirm that a major investigation is under way relating to several adult deaths in and around Wiltshire. This investigation has been ongoing since an initial report was made to Wiltshire Police in 2023 and detailed enquiries have been undertaken since to ascertain the facts.

“In June 2024, we arrested a man in his 30s from west Wiltshire on suspicion of six counts of gross negligence manslaughter and four counts of ill-treatment or wilful neglect by a care worker. In addition, in March this year, we arrested a 59-year-old woman on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter. Both have been released on conditional bail while our enquiries continue.

“Our focus is on supporting the families and loved ones of those who have died, and we would ask the media to respect their privacy at this time. Both individuals were employed by the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT).”

A spokesperson for the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust said: “As soon as the trust became aware of any concerns, we immediately initiated an internal investigation which resulted in a prompt police referral, and we have been working closely with them as part of the ongoing investigation.

“Two members of staff were suspended. The suspension of the two members of staff meant that they were immediately relieved of all duties, including the treatment of patients. We would like to reassure people that this is an isolated situation and there is no on-going risk to patients. Please continue to call 999 in a life-threatening emergency.

“One of the two individuals that were initially suspended, is no longer employed by the trust. Due to the ongoing investigation, there will be no further comment at this stage.”