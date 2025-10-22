Southall: Shops and garages on fire as firefighters tackle overnight blaze
Part of a parade of shops went up in flames last night.
About 60 firefighters were called to the fire, which saw part of a ground-floor shop alight as well as three commercial garages at the back of the block. The parade has flats above the shops.
Four propane cylinders were removed as a precaution and cooled down to prevent them exploding.
The blaze was in North Road in Southall, west London. It started at about 1.30am and was under control by 0343.