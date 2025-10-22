Southall: Shops and garages on fire as firefighters tackle overnight blaze

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

1 minute ago
Part of a parade of shops went up in flames last night.

About 60 firefighters were called to the fire, which saw part of a ground-floor shop alight as well as three commercial garages at the back of the block. The parade has flats above the shops.

A fire in North Road, Southall, west London on October 22, 2025placeholder image
A fire in North Road, Southall, west London on October 22, 2025 | London Fire Brigade

Four propane cylinders were removed as a precaution and cooled down to prevent them exploding.

The blaze was in North Road in Southall, west London. It started at about 1.30am and was under control by 0343.

Related topics:Fire
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice