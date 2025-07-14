Four people have died following a plane crash at London Southend Airport on Sunday, according to PA.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 4pm after reports of a collision involving a 12-metre aircraft. Essex Police described the incident as “serious” and said investigations were ongoing.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a “fireball” and images shared on social media showed thick black smoke rising from the crash site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aircraft, identified as flight SUZ1 operated by Dutch company Zeusch Aviation, had earlier flown from Athens to Pula, Croatia, before heading to Southend. It was due to return to Lelystad Airport in the Netherlands later that evening.

In a statement, Zeusch Aviation confirmed: “One of our aircraft has been involved in an accident at London Southend Airport. We are actively supporting the authorities with the investigation. Our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected.”

@YourSouthend/X

According to the company’s website, the aircraft is typically used for medical flights, including patient and organ transport, as well as aerial mapping missions.

Following the crash, London Southend Airport was closed to all flights and will remain shut until further notice. All scheduled arrivals and departures were cancelled, including 20 easyJet flights and two operated by Eastern Airways on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, Southend Airport said: “Our thoughts are with those affected by today’s events and all passengers impacted by this disruption. We will restart flight operations as soon as possible and will continue to update the public on developments.”

EasyJet confirmed its flights had either been diverted or were no longer operating: “The company’s remaining flights to and from the airport have been diverted to alternative airports or are no longer able to operate,” the airline told Sky News.