Southport stabbings: 11-year-old child among arrested in Middlesbrough during UK riots
The child, thought to be the youngest persons to be arrested, was detained with 14 others in connection with the disorder on Sunday, August 4 following the Southport stabbings that claimed the lives of three children.
Cleveland Police said: “Teams of officers headed out this morning to target those believed to be involved in the disorder. The ages of those arrested were between 11 years old and 43 years old.”
The force said they had now arrested 110 people following unrest in Hartlepool and Middlesbrough earlier in August.
Bebe King, six, Alice de Silva Aguiar, nine, and seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe were killed in the horrific attack at a Taylor Swift Yoga and Dance Workshop in Hart Street, Southport, on July 29. Ten others were seriously injured in the incident, including yoga teacher Leanne Lucas, 35.
Axel Muganwa Rudakubana has been charged with three counts of murder and 10 counts of attempted murder.