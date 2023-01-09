The airport in Newquay was chosen as the location for the ‘iconic moment’ in British history as it’s home to the second longest runway in the UK

The first UK space launch is due to take place tonight (9 January) as part of Virgin Orbit’s Start Me Up Mission.

Named after the Rolling Stones 1981 hit single, the mission will see a repurposed Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 aircraft nicknamed “Cosmic Girl” launch satellites into space from Europe for the first time.

Advertisement

Thousands of spectators are expected to travel to Spaceport in Cornwall to witness the launch which has been described as an “iconic moment” in British history. The airport in Newquay was chosen as the location for the historic launch as it has the second longest runway in the UK

So, what is Spaceport, where is it in Cornwalll and can you attend the launch? Here’s everything you need to know.

Advertisement

Where is Spaceport in Cornwall?

Spaceport is located at Cornwall Airport in Newquay. The UK’s first horizontal launch spaceport, it was chosen for the historic launch by the UK Space Agency as the site was home to the second longest runway in the UK.

Advertisement

Thousands of spectators are expected to travel to Spaceport in Cornwall to witness the launch (Photo: NationalWorld/Kim Mogg)

There will be no vertical space launch at Spaceport, instead the repurposed Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 aircraft nicknamed “Cosmic Girl” will take off from the runway carrying a rocket named LauncherOne, which will then detach and travel into the Earth’s low orbit where it will release the satellites.

Speaking about the launch, Ian Annett, Deputy CEO at the UK Space Agency, said: “Seeing Virgin Orbit’s aircraft take off is an exciting reminder that we are close to the first launch from UK soil and first launch of a satellite from Europe.” He added: This will be an iconic moment in the history of U.K. space endeavours”.

What time is the space launch?

Advertisement

The space launch is due to take place at Spaceport in Newquay today (9 January), with Virgin Orbit confirming lift-off is expected at around 10.15 pm. The launch was originally supposed to take place before the New Year, but due to weather and regulatory issues was pushed back until January.

Advertisement

Speaking about the launch to Virgin, Melissa Thorpe, Head of Spaceport Cornwall described it as “breaking new ground” she said: “This is a phenomenal moment with incredible international collaboration. Virgin Orbit, the UK Space Agency and all of our partners are breaking new ground to transform access to space across the world from right here in Cornwall. My team at Spaceport Cornwall have worked so hard to get this far and we wish everyone the best of luck as the launch window opens, we are ready.”

Can I attend the space launch in Cornwall?

Tickets to watch the space launch in Cornwall have unfortunately sold out. Those who were able to get their hands on a pair will be available to view the launch across from the runway and will be able to watch “Cosmic Girl” take off. Spectators will be able to follow the flight path on the jumbo screen until the team launch the LauncherOne rocket which will release the satelittes.

Advertisement

Entry for those with tickets will begin at 7 pm, with access to Spaceport provided by two free park and ride buses, there will be no onsite parking available. The first park and ride is located at Tregunnel Car Park, Tregunnel Hill (TR7 1FW) and the second is based at Watergate Bay Car Park, Watergate Bay (TR8 4AB), both sites are Cornwall council carparks.

Here is the proposed timings of the event according to Eventbrite:

Advertisement

Entry opens: 7 pm

Entry closes: 8:30 pm

Public Livestream starts: 9:30 pm - 10:30 pm

Cosmic Girl takes off: 9:45 pm - 10:45 pm

LauncherOne Rocket released: 10:54 pm - 11:54 pm

Cosmic Girl returns to base: 00:00 am - 01:00 am (10/01/23)

Satellite separation confirmation: 01:15 am - 01:30 am (10/01/23)

How can you watch the space launch?

For anyone unable to get tickets for the launch, it will be available to watch online.

Advertisement