Jake Neary died after being hit by an Audi A5 in an alleyway off Parramatta Street in Rawtenstall | Lancashire Police

Tributes have been paid to a talented sportsman who died after being hit by a car in an alleyway.

Jake Neary, 31, described as “funny, bright and sensitive” by his family, died at the scene after he was hit by a car on Friday evening (July 26). Police said they were called to the alleyway off Parramatta Street, in Rawtenstall, Lancashire, at 11.20pm, where they found Jake had been struck by an Audi A5.

So far no one has been arrested in connection with the crash, but officers have appealed for footage that could assist with their investigations. Jake’s family revealed in a touching tribute that sport had meant “everything to him” - and he especially loved playing golf and cricket.

They also said their “intelligent, kind and happy” son had a “larger-than-life character” and vowed that he would “never be forgotten”. Their statement read: “Jake is one of a kind.

“Anyone who knows Jake will know he’s a character. His positive energy never failed to light up any room with his quick-witted humour and he was never without a story to tell. Jake is funny, bright and sensitive. He lived every day doing what he loved and enjoyed his life to the fullest.

“He was his happiest on the golf course or having a laugh over a few beers with his friends. He was always and will forever be the entertainer. Sport was Jake’s everything. From playing football at Haslingden Juniors Football Club to running for Rossendale Harriers, but his main love was for cricket and golf.

His family described his as a "talented golfer" who "always knew how to keep everyone laughing" | Lancashire Police

“He was a great bowler; a talented golfer and he always knew how to keep everyone laughing. He was a larger-than-life character, a team player and a joker that never took life too seriously.

“And he was so much more, he was intelligent, kind and happy. He was competitive, even on a quiz night. He loved his music; a bit of George Benson to start the weekend he’d say. He loved to read biographies, and we all know Jake loved his food.

“We have been comforted by the many kind messages from everyone who loved Jake, it is a testament to who he is as a person. We truly know how well he is loved by so many. We are incredibly lucky to call Jake our son, brother, nephew and cousin and to have been blessed with him in our life for 31 years.

"We will always love him, and he will be in our hearts forever. As a family with the support of good friends we will continue to live every day keeping Jake’s memory alive.”

Officers urged anyone with information that could help them with their investigation to call 101 | Lancashire Police

On Saturday, Sergeant Dan Gunn from Lancashire Police’s Roads Policing Unit asked for anyone with information about the tragic incident to come forward. He said: “First and foremost my thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the man who died at this very sad and distressing time.

“As part of our investigation, we are appealing for witnesses to the collision and we want anyone who walked past this alleyway off Parramatta Street around the time it happened, to get in contact. Also, if anyone has dashcam or CCTV footage from the area, we asked you to contact police.”