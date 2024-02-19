Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Scottish man has received a pet ban after causing unnecessary suffering to a snake and ferrets - leaving one of the mammals "shaking" when it was found by rescuers.

William Scott, 61, of East Kilbride was recently found guilty at Hamilton Sheriff Court of failing to provide a suitably safe and clean environment for his pets to live in, causing them to suffer. He has now been banned from keeping ferrets or snakes specifically for five years, and has been fined £400 and ordered to pay court costs.

The prosecution came after a Scottish SPCA investigation. An inspector said they were first called to Scott's property by a local authority environmental health officer. "The caller noted a strong unpleasant smell emanating from the property and a large build-up of flies around the door of the property. They also reported that the ferret hutch was in poor condition, and the ferret himself was shaking," they said.

The ferret was trembling when found by rescuers (Photo: Scottish SPCA)

“We attended the property the same day and upon entering the communal garden, we found a ferret within his hutch in extremely poor body condition. He was wobbly on his feet and was visibly shaking. The hutch itself was in very poor condition, with a large build-up of faeces, no bedding and lack of all other necessary provision," they continued. The ferret's water bottles were empty, while a food bowl with "old, congealed, soggy food" in it was not fit for consumption.

SSPCA staff removed him from the property immediately for emergency vet care. “The ferret was examined by a veterinary surgeon who confirmed he was in an emaciated body condition and was extremely dehydrated," the inspector said. "The ferret required immediate hospitalisation, for fluids and rehydration therapy. Veterinary assessment confirmed that the ferret had been caused unnecessary suffering. The ferret remained hospitalised for approximately 48 hours before coming to one of our centres to recover."

On gaining entry to the house, staff discovered a significant build-up of rubbish, dirt and grime throughout. "There was an obvious strong unpleasant smell, and flies swarmed throughout the property," they said. SSPCA staff found another dirty cage with four polecat-type ferrets crammed inside, and a vivarium with a dwarf boa constrictor-type snake in it, in a room "obstructed by hazards".

"The vivarium glass had a build-up of dirt and within the vivarium, there was a lot of shedded skin, and a significant amount of faeces and urine. There was no water present and the snake herself appeared lethargic, and lean in body condition," the SSPCA said. She was also raced to an exotic animals vet, who found she was weak and cold to the touch.

She was also thin, mildly dehydrated, had lesions on her belly and an infected tail - and had also been suffering for a number of months. The snake was prescribed a course of antibiotics, and was later transported to an SSPCA centre for ongoing care.