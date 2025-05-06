Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has died after being stabbed inside a Lloyds Bank branch in Derby city centre on Monday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the bank on St Peter’s Street at around 2.35pm, but the victim, a customer in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Formal identification has not yet taken place, but the victim’s family has been informed.

Derbyshire police launched a murder investigation and made two arrests later in the day. A man in his 40s was detained at a property on Western Road in Normanton around 6pm on suspicion of murder. Another man, in his 30s, was arrested at the same address on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both men remain in police custody.

A large police presence remains in Derby’s city centre as investigations continue.

Detective Inspector Tony Owen, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, who is leading the investigation, said: “We appreciate that this incident will have caused significant concern to the local community and we’d like to thank them for their patience and understanding.”

He added, “No-one else was hurt and while the investigation is at an early stage, at this time we are treating it as an isolated incident. Officers will be in the area for some time so we’d encourage anyone with any concerns to please speak to us. We’d also encourage anyone with any information on this incident to please contact us as a matter of urgency.”

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward quoting reference 25000260624.