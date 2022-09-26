Star Hobson was 16 months old when she died after suffering ‘utterly catastrophic’ injuries at the hands of her mum’s partner Savannah Brockhill

The heartbroken family of murdered toddler Star Hobson have put out an appeal after a treasured keepsake was left on a plane.

Star was tragically murdered at just 16 months old by her mum’s partner Savannah Brockhill, 28, after months of abuse.

She died after she was taken to hospital in September 2020, having suffered “utterly catastrophic” and “unsurvivable” injuries at Brockhill’s hands.

Her family decided to take create a ‘Remembug’ and take it around the world in memory of her, but now it has been left on a plane in the USA.

Star’s great-grandad David Fawcett has posted an appeal on Facebook, urging people to help them find the stone.

In the last year, David and his family and friends have taken it to a couple of places, including Barcelona and Whitby.

The Remembug was being taken to Florida by a family friend, who sadly left it on the plane.

Remembug in Star’s memory lost on plane journey

Brockhill, a bouncer and security guard, was found guilty of Star’s murder and jailed for at least 25 years.

It had emerged that social services were contacted five times by Smith’s family and friends over concerns about Star.

In each case Brockhill and Smith managed to convince social workers that marks on Star were accidental or that the complaints were made maliciously by people who did not like their relationship.

The Remembug is a red, black and blue painted rock with a smiley face, and has travelled to numerous places in memory of Star.

In a Facebook group dedicated to Star, David posted: “So sad to announce that Baby Star’s Remembug has been lost, she was going on her holidays to DisneyWorld in Florida and was unfortunately left on the plane.

“We are hoping to start a Go Fund Me campaign to try and find her, so if anybody has any Florida connections to help find her and bring her home then please let us know.”

David believes the stone will either be on the EG935 MAN - MCO Aer Lingus flight on 19 September, or on the EG934 MCO - MAN flight, also on 19 September.