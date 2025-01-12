Across the UK, animal shelters are filled with cats and dogs waiting to find their forever families. From the RSPCA branches in Leeds and Sheffield to the Dogs Trust centres in Darlington, Edinburgh, and beyond, dozens of charming animals are ready for adoption.

At the RSPCA’s centre in East Ardsley, 13 cats and dogs are hoping to find a fresh start in loving homes. Among them is Ruby, a gentle two-year-old Staffie Cross who has already endured so much in her young life. These animals, some surrendered by previous owners who could no longer care for them, are being well looked after until they can be matched with their perfect families.

Dogs Trust rehoming centres in Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh are currently housing more than 80 dogs waiting to find their forever homes. From playful pups to older dogs seeking a quieter life, each animal is unique and ready to bring joy to the right family.

In Sheffield, eight wonderful dogs are featured in a recent adoption campaign. Each dog’s profile includes information about their temperament, special requirements, and what kind of home would suit them best.

Here are some of the most adorable pups you will have a hard time saying no to.

Ruby is a gentle two-year-old Staffie Cross who came to the centre pregnant. She has since seen her 10 puppies adopted by new families. Ruby has been through a lot in her short life, making the world seem pretty scary - but she's hoping to catch up on some TLC. She would thrive as the only pet in a calm household. | RSPCA

Harley is an 11-month-old Border Collie full of energy and intelligence. This petite young dog loves chasing toys and shows a natural herding instinct. Friendly and eager to learn, Harley enjoys meeting new people and thrives on mental stimulation, making him a great candidate for agility or scent work. He needs an active, experienced home with a large garden and ongoing training support. | RSPCA

Ajay is a charming seven-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier with a contagious smile and a gentle demeanour. A pro at loose lead walking, he enjoys exploring at a steady pace and adores leaning in for cuddles. Ajay would thrive as the only pet in a loving home and could live with dog-savvy children after careful introductions. | RSPCA