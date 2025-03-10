The crew of an oil tanker are “safe and accounted for” after jet fuel was released during a crash with a cargo ship in the North Sea, a maritime company has said.

Crowley, which manages the Stena Immaculate, said there were “multiple explosions onboard” when the vessel suffered a ruptured cargo tank.

More than 30 casualties have been brought ashore so far after the collision off the coast of East Yorkshire on Monday morning. Footage from the scene shows clouds of black smoke billowing into the air.

The statement from Crowley read: “At approximately 10am on March 10, 2025, while anchored off the North Sea coast near Hull, United Kingdom, the Crowley-managed tanker Stena Immaculate was struck by the container ship Solong. The Stena Immaculate sustained a ruptured cargo tank containing Jet-A1 fuel due to the allision. A fire occurred as a result of the allision, and fuel was reported released.

“The Stena Immaculate crew abandoned the vessel following multiple explosions onboard. All Crowley mariners are safe and fully accounted for. Crowley immediately initiated its emergency vessel response plan and is actively working with public agencies to contain the fire and secure the vessel. Our first priority is the safety of the people and environment. We will provide more updates as information becomes available.”

So far, 32 casualties have been brought ashore – but some crew members are yet to be accounted for, a port boss said.

A HM Coastguard spokesperson said: “HM Coastguard is currently co-ordinating the emergency response to reports of a collision between a tanker and cargo vessel off the coast of East Yorkshire. The alarm was raised at 9.48am.

Lifeboats and a coastguard helicopter were called to the collision in the Humber Estuary just before 10am involving US-flagged tanker Stena Immaculate and Portuguese-registered container ship Solong. The American tanker was at anchor, according to ship tracking tool Vesselfinder.

