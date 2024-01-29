Stephanie Fletcher-Smith: Father of woman found dead on M1 carriageway pays tribute to 'beautiful daughter'
The father of a woman who was found dead on the M1 has paid tribute to his 'beautiful daughter'
The father of a 28-year-old woman found dead on a motorway in Leicestershire has paid tribute to his 'beautiful girl'. Stephanie Fletcher-Smith, 28, was found dead on the southbound carriageway of the M1, close to junction 22, on January 18. She is believed to be the same person on the wrong side of the bridge over the same carriageway the day before, according to the police.
In a statement released today (January 29), Stephanie's father said: “Our hearts are broken with the passing of our beautiful girl; she was the sweetest person we knew. She gave so much love, kindness and understanding to others, even when she was struggling to find the light herself. We hope she has now found the peace and happiness she deserved.”
Police said her death is not being treated as suspicious and officers are continuing to carry out enquiries on behalf of the HM Coroner. Anyone with information, including dashcam footage around 5am on Thursday, January 18, can contact Leicestershire Police quoting reference 24*35198 or call 101.
