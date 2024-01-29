Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The father of a 28-year-old woman found dead on a motorway in Leicestershire has paid tribute to his 'beautiful girl'. Stephanie Fletcher-Smith, 28, was found dead on the southbound carriageway of the M1, close to junction 22, on January 18. She is believed to be the same person on the wrong side of the bridge over the same carriageway the day before, according to the police.

In a statement released today (January 29), Stephanie's father said: “Our hearts are broken with the passing of our beautiful girl; she was the sweetest person we knew. She gave so much love, kindness and understanding to others, even when she was struggling to find the light herself. We hope she has now found the peace and happiness she deserved.”

