The actor said that "tradition" was no excuse for "cruelty", urging the famous guardsmen to ditch the use of real fur

Actor Stephen Fry has called on the King's Guard to stop using bearskin for its headwear in favour of fake fur. (Credit: Getty Images)

Stephen Fry has called for the King's Guard to drop its traditional use of bearskin to make the iconic furry headwear regularly seen on guardsmen at ceremonial events.

Narrating a new campaign video for PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), the actor has said that the guardsmen should use fake fur instead of the real bearskin fur, saying: "Tradition is never an excuse for cruelty." The famous guards are viewed by millions every year, being stationed outside of Buckingham Palace and taking part in events such as Trooping The Colour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the new video, Fry said: "By continuing to purchase caps made of black bear fur, the UK government drives demand for pelts and effectively incentivises hunters. Britain has always prided itself on being sporting, but these bears - lured with cookies to the hunters' hiding place - stand no chance of survival."

Stephen Fry calls for King's Guard soldiers to ditch real fur for their iconic headgrear. Image: Getty

In the video, Fry also explained that one bear provides enough fur to make a cap for those who were guests at the King's coronation, adding that the black bears hunted in Canada are often not killed instantly by weapons such as crossbows, instead later dying from infection or blood loss. Kate Werner of PETA says: "The UK government is sponsoring bait-and-kill sport hunting of mothers and other bears."