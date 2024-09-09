A farm labourer who raped and brutally murdered a woman by stabbing her 60 times during sex 27 years ago is set to be freed, according to a decision by the Parole Board.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steven Ling, who was sentenced to life in prison in December 1998 after confessing to the murder of 29-year-old Joanne Tulip in Stamfordham, Northumberland, has been recommended for release following his fifth parole hearing.

Although a charge of rape was left on file during the original court case, meaning Ling is not officially a convicted sex offender, the Parole Board noted in its ruling: “Mr Ling has always accepted that he raped the victim.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ling's sadistic murder of Ms Tulip on Christmas Day in 1997 was described by the sentencing judge as being driven by sadism. During the 1998 sentencing at Newcastle Crown Court, Mr Justice Potts told the then-23-year-old Ling: "You inflicted appalling injuries on (Ms Tulip) while you were having sexual relations with her. I’m also satisfied that there was in your motivation an aspiration of sadism." The judge further declared, “You will never be released so long as it is thought you constitute a danger to women.”

Stephen Ling, a farm worker, was sentenced to life imprisonment in December 1998 after confessing to the murder of 29-year-old Joanne Tulip in Stamfordham, Northumberland, on Christmas Day the previous year. | PA

Ling was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 20 years, later reduced to 18 years by the High Court. At a parole hearing in July this year, two psychologists supported Ling’s release and cited his lasting “shame” over his “monstrous” past actions.

Doreen Soulsby, the mother of Ms Tulip, criticised the parole process, calling it a "farce" after it was ruled that Ling's testimony would be given in private. The two psychologists, referred to only as A and B, both recommended Ling’s release under a risk management plan. Psychologist A explained that Ling’s risk was “not imminent” and could be “manageable in the community,” stating, “I believe that now means his risk is at a level where he does not need to be kept in prison anymore.”

Psychologist B also supported the release, telling the panel: "I believe he meets the test for release and no longer needs to be detained for the protection of the public."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Ling, a farm worker, was sentenced to life imprisonment in December 1998 after confessing to the murder of 29-year-old Joanne Tulip in Stamfordham, Northumberland, on Christmas Day the previous year. | PA

The panel learned that a past risk assessment identified several factors that contributed to Ling's violent attack on Ms Tulip, including preoccupation with sex, a sexual interest in indecent exposure, and a willingness to use force to satisfy his desires. Other issues included feelings of entitlement towards sex, negative attitudes towards women, and low self-esteem.

However, both psychologists agreed there was no ongoing evidence of a desire to inflict violence for sexual gratification. Psychologist A noted that Ling regularly discusses the “gravity” of his crime, which they said could help deter him from revisiting harmful thoughts. Psychologist B added: “He will refer to himself as a monster when talking to me. He has talked about the struggle to come to terms with the person he was that night."

When asked why Ling had used such extreme violence in the 1997 attack, Psychologist B explained: “There was both panic, a desire to get away with the crime, and a kind of rage that erupted—about her, about women, about his life, about himself- and he absolutely lost control.”

Psychologist A added: “The areas of risk that we do understand well, in regards to attitude towards women, a desire for revenge and humiliation, the sex and rape fantasies … those factors combined with that extreme emotional reaction give an explanation for that behaviour.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In its decision, the Parole Board concluded: "The panel was satisfied that imprisonment was no longer necessary for the protection of the public."

Ling's release will come with strict conditions, including informing authorities of any new relationships, being subject to monitoring and a curfew, and staying out of an exclusion zone to avoid contact with the victim’s family.