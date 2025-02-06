Steven Paul McInally: Former owner of soft play centre in Glasgow jailed in the US over child abuse images

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

6th Feb 2025, 3:05pm
A Scottish man has been jailed for possessing and transporting nearly 4,000 images and videos of child abuse material into the country.

The US Homeland Security said Steven Paul McInally, 36, a former owner of a soft play centre in Scotland, arrived at Orlando International Airport on August 25, 2023 for a holiday.

During a border search, law enforcement discovered child sexual abuse material on his mobile phone. A forensic review later revealed approximately 3,900 images and 70 videos of such material. Some of the content included images of minors taken during a sleepover party at his home.

Steven Paul McInallyplaceholder image
Steven Paul McInally | Brevard County Sheriff's Office

McInally pleaded guilty on November 1, 2024 to transporting and possessing child sexual abuse material. He returned to court last week, where District Judge Wendy D. Berger sentenced him to 25 years in a US federal prison.

McInally, formerly a director of the now-dissolved World of Mascots, was reportedly the owner of the Go Wild soft play centre in Bridgeton, Glasgow. Following his arrest in the US, Police Scotland raided the premises, according to Sky News.

Following an investigation, McInally was reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with alleged offences under the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009.

