A murder investigation has been launched after a man was shot dead just after midnight in east London.

Metropolitan Police said they were called at 12.18am on Tuesday (August 5) to Dynevor Road in Stoke Newington, Hackney to reports of gunshots. Officers arrived and a found a man, aged 45, with gunshot injuries.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, sadly he was pronounced dead at the scene. His next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. Formal identification and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course. No arrests have been made at this stage.

Police have urged people to avoid the area as Dynevor Road and parts of Stoke Newington High Street remain closed.

Detective Chief Superintendent Brittany Clarke, said: “Our team of detectives and forensic specialists are working at pace to establish the full circumstances that led to the tragic death of this man.

“We understand this incident will cause concern within the Stoke Newington community, however we do believe this to be an isolated incident at this stage of the investigation with no wider risk to the general public.

“Residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area, along with a crime scene, as we carry out our enquiries. We thank them for their patience and co-operation at this time. We urge anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any information that could assist us, to come forward as soon as possible.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call police on 101, quoting CAD 108/5AUG. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.