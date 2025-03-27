Stoke-on-Trent: Mystery man found dead in derelict school

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

27th Mar 2025, 2:31pm
A mystery man was found dead in a derelict school - and police need help to identify him.

The man was found in an old school building on Saturday, January 25.

Police say they have been working hard to identify the man and have been carrying out a number of enquiries, including extensive CCTV trawls, forensics and DNA tests.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said: “While we are still treating the death as unexplained, we have not found any suspicious circumstances. We’ve exhausted all lines of enquiry and are now appealing for information to see if anyone can help identify the man.”

A man who was found dead in a derelict school in Elgood Lane, Goldenhill, Stoke-on-Trent. Police need help to identify himplaceholder image
A man who was found dead in a derelict school in Elgood Lane, Goldenhill, Stoke-on-Trent. Police need help to identify him | Released by Staffordshire Police

He was found in a building in Elgood Lane, Goldenhill, Stoke-on-Trent. Police say they can place him on High Street, Newcastle-under-Lyme on Thursday, January 2.

He is about 40-50 years old, of a large build and with a bald head and grey beard. He was wearing a black Nike coat with a white hood, grey Nike tracksuit bottoms, light blue Nike trainers, a black cap and shoulder bag.

Anyone who recognises the man has been asked to call 101 or use LiveChat on the Staffordshire Police website, quoting incident 665 of 25 January.

Related topics:Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice