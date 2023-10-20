Third Storm Babet death confirmed as man dies in Shropshire floods

A man has died in Shropshire as Storm Babet continues to cause dangerous conditions throughout the country

A third person has died as Storm Babet continues to wreak havoc across the country. (Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)

A man has died in a flood in Shropshire as the death toll of Storm Babet rises to three.

West Mercia Police confirmed that a man in his 60s was killed after getting caught in flash-flooding. The flood occurred when a brook breached a road in Cleobury Mortimer on Friday morning (20 October). Police said that members of the public reported that a man had gone under water around 10.40am.

A search ensued however, he was found dead at around 12.35pm. His body has not been formally identified but his family has been informed.

It comes after two other deaths across the country. A woman was killed in Angus, Scotland yesterday afternoon. The 57-year-old was pulled from the Water of Lee, Glen Esk following reports that a woman was swept away by the dangerous current.

The death of a 56-year-old man in Angus was also confirmed by Police Scotland earlier today. He died after the van he was in was hit by a falling tree.