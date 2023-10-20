Third Storm Babet death confirmed as man dies in Shropshire floods

Storm Babet: man dies in Shropshire floods with three deaths due to storm conditions now confirmed
A man has died in Shropshire as Storm Babet continues to cause dangerous conditions throughout the country
A man has died in a flood in Shropshire as the death toll of Storm Babet rises to three.
West Mercia Police confirmed that a man in his 60s was killed after getting caught in flash-flooding. The flood occurred when a brook breached a road in Cleobury Mortimer on Friday morning (20 October). Police said that members of the public reported that a man had gone under water around 10.40am.
A search ensued however, he was found dead at around 12.35pm. His body has not been formally identified but his family has been informed.
It comes after two other deaths across the country. A woman was killed in Angus, Scotland yesterday afternoon. The 57-year-old was pulled from the Water of Lee, Glen Esk following reports that a woman was swept away by the dangerous current.
The death of a 56-year-old man in Angus was also confirmed by Police Scotland earlier today. He died after the van he was in was hit by a falling tree.
The Met Office has issued widespread weather warnings throughout the country as heavy rain and high winds continues to pummel areas of the UK. A red warning for rain in north-east Scotland has been extended to at least 23.59pm on Saturday evening (21 October)