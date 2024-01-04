Thames Valley Police has referred itself to the IOPC after the death of a woman who hit a fallen tree during Storm Henk

An elderly woman driver died after hitting a fallen tree which reportedly had been reported to police about 90 minutes earlier as Storm Henk battered the country. The 87-year-old, who has not been named, was in a red Smart Forfour when she collided with it near Crays Pond, Oxfordshire, at about 5.25pm on Tuesday (January 2)

Thames Valley Police said it has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) in connection with the death. The driver died at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. No arrests have been made.

The force said it had made the mandatory referral to the IOPC because it had received a report about the tree being down approximately an hour-and-a-half before the collision.

