There are a host of lesser-known unique bridges around the UK that are well worth a visit

Whether it's a bridge to drive or walk along, they are many across the UK that are unique for a variety of reasons. Whether they are steeped in history, or offer unrivalled views from a height, bridges form a fundamental part of modern, connected Britain.

And while we may have grand structures in mind when we think of bridges, the reality is many of these are small narrow walkways.

After all, the term bridge means 'a structure carrying a road, path, railway, etc. across a river, road, or other obstacle'.

Here at NationalWorld, we've compiled a list of some of the quirkiest and most unusual bridges found across the UK that you may not know a whole lot about already.

Chinese Bridge, Godmanchester, Cambridgeshire

This Grade II listed structure is a well-known landmark in the town of Godmanchester. It's a walking bridge that enables pedestrians to walk across a mill stream on the River Great Ouse.

Built in Chinese style, 'Chinese Chippendale' was extremely popular when the bridge was built in 1827. After falling into disrepair, the bridge was replaced by a replica in 1960.

Kylesku Bridge, Scottish Highlands

Known for its distinct curve, the Kylesku Bridge is a road bridge that takes motorists across the Loch a' Chàirn Bhàin in Sutherland. At a cost of £4 million, the bridge was constructed in 1982.

Kylesku Bridge - taken from the start of the armco barrier north side of the bridge

It was some feet of engineering too as the supporting legs were built first, before the central span - which was built on land - was moved onto a barge from where it was put in place.

The bridge crosses a body of water which spans 120 metres and replaced a ferry service.

Middlesbrough Transporter Bridge

Opened in October 1911, the Middlesbrough Transporter Bridge carries a 'car', or 'gondola', suspended from the bridge, across the River Tees in 90 seconds.

Middlesbrough Transporter Bridge

The gondola can carry 200 people, 9 cars, or 6 cars and one minibus.

The bridge is classed as the A178 road - the road between Middlesbrough and Hartlepool.

While the northern side of the bridge is in County Durham, the southern side is part of North Yorkshire.

Pontcysyllte Aqueduct, Vale of Llangollen, Wales

Pontcysyllte Aqueduct

This stunning aqueduct in northeast Wales carries the Llangollen Canal across the River Dee.

Made up of 18 stone arches and a cast iron structure, it is used for narrowboats and has stood for more than 200 years having been built in 1805.

It is the longest aqueduct in Britain and also holds the record as the highest canal in the world.

Gateshead Millennium Bridge, Newcastle

Gateshead Millennium Bridge

The first tilting bridge ever constructed, the Gateshead Millennium Bridge has been carrying pedestrians and cyclists across the River Tyne since it opened in 2001.

It is sometimes referred to as the 'blinking eye bridge' given its shape and the method by which it tilts.

Glennfinnan Viaduct, Glenfinnan, Inverness-shire, Scotland

This railway viaduct may seem familiar to many and that's - of course - because it features in the Harry Potter films as the Hogwarts Express travels to Hogwarts.

It's so well-known now that it even features on the Scottish £10 note. Built in 1898, the West Highland Line uses the viaduct and it overlooks the Glenfinnan Monument along with the waters of Loch Shiel.

Carrbridge Packhorse Bridge, Scottish Highlands

Old Pack Horse Bridge, Carrbridge

The oldest bridge on our list, Carrbridge Packhorse Bridge was built all the way back in 1717.

Found in the village of Carrbridge in the Scottish Highlands, it was built to allow funeral processions to access Duthil Church over the River Dulnain. This is where it gets its nickname as the 'Coffin Bridge'.

Carrick-a-Rede, Co Antrim, Northern Ireland

Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge

One of the biggest tourist attractions in the area, the Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge links the mainland to the small island of Carrickarede. And there are some stunning views as you cross

The bridge is 20 metres long and is currently owned by the National Trust. Local salmon fishermen have been building rope bridges for hundreds of years, this one was built in 2008 at a cost of £16,000.

Stirling Bridge, Stirling, Scotland

Contrary to popular opinion, this isn't the Stirling Bridge where Sir William Wallace and Sir Andrew Moray defeated Edward I and his army at the Battle of Stirling Bridge in 1297.

Old Stirling Bridge

That bridge stood nearby as this one was built in the 1400s or 1500s and remains one of the best medieval masonry arch bridges in Scotland.

