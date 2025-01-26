Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Ministry of Justice has debunked rumours suggesting Southport triple killer Axel Rudakubana was attacked in his cell at HMP Strangeways.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A viral voice note circulating on social media alleged that the 18-year-old murderer was assaulted by fellow inmates. Rudakubana is currently being held in a segregation unit at HMP Belmarsh, a high-security prison in south-east London, due to fears for his safety.

The Ministry of Justice addressed the allegations, confirming that the claims made in the audio recording are untrue, according to Manchester Evening News.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The voice note, shared by an anti-immigration account on social media platform X, suggested that two inmates had been allowed into Rudakubana's cell and “smashed him to pieces.” However, Rudakubana is under strict monitoring and remains in segregation to mitigate threats against him.

Rudakubana was sentenced to life imprisonment on Thursday, January 23, and must serve a minimum of 52 years for his crimes. In July last year, he carried out a brutal attack during a Taylor Swift-themed class, killing three young girls and attempting to murder 10 others.

He was also convicted of possessing a knife in a public place, producing a biological toxin, and possessing information related to terrorism, including a PDF file titled Military Studies in the Jihad Against the Tyrants: The Al-Qaeda Training Manual.

Axel Rudakubana | PA

Rudakubana is currently being assessed by prison authorities, who are determining whether he will remain at HMP Belmarsh or be relocated to another facility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former prison governor Ian Acheson commented on the dangers surrounding Rudakubana:“The threat Rudakubana poses to others is probably unquantifiable. The threat he is subject to will be extremely high. Child killers are at the bottom of the prison hierarchy.”

Rudakubana, who was 17 at the time of the attacks and nine days short of his 18th birthday, also pleaded guilty to the attempted murders of eight other children, dance instructor Leanne Lucas, and businessman John Hayes.

Prosecutors described the killings as a “pre-meditated, planned knife attack upon multiple victims, principally young girls, intending to kill them.” The injuries inflicted on the victims were described as “difficult to explain as anything other than sadistic in nature.”