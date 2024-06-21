Strawberry moon: How to view first full moon of summer as Brits hope to catch glimpse of celestial event
The summer solstice means that the moon will appear larger in the sky than normal. The ‘strawberry moon’, which may not actually appear red-tinged, is routed in Native American history as it is said to mark the onset of the strawberry season which indicated when berries are ripe for harvesting.
The moon is set to be brightest at around 1.08am on Saturday, June 22. The full moon is set to continue shining throughout the weekend for those who miss it at its brightest.
Lucky residents in Edinburgh will have the best view of the Strawberry Moon, according to travel agency Bókun. The Scottish capital ranks highest for high visibility distances and minimal cloud cover for Saturday morning.
According to the Royal Observatory Greenwich, other full moons to come later this year include:
- Buck Moon - July 21 at 11.17am
- Sturgeon Moon - August 19 at 7.26pm
- Corn/Harvest Moon - September 18 at 3.34am
- Hunter’s Moon - October 17 at 12.26pm
- Beaver Moon - November 15 at 9.28pm
- Cold Moon - December 15 at 9.02am
Other places set to get a good view of this month’s spectacular full moon include Newcastle, Bradford, Coventry and Birmingham.
