Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The first full moon of the summer is set to take place this weekend, with a phenomenal celestial moment set to coincide.

The summer solstice means that the moon will appear larger in the sky than normal. The ‘strawberry moon’, which may not actually appear red-tinged, is routed in Native American history as it is said to mark the onset of the strawberry season which indicated when berries are ripe for harvesting.

The moon is set to be brightest at around 1.08am on Saturday, June 22. The full moon is set to continue shining throughout the weekend for those who miss it at its brightest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lucky residents in Edinburgh will have the best view of the Strawberry Moon, according to travel agency Bókun. The Scottish capital ranks highest for high visibility distances and minimal cloud cover for Saturday morning.

Brits are being told to keep their eyes peeled for a Strawberry Moon this evening. Picture: Getty Images | Getty Images

According to the Royal Observatory Greenwich, other full moons to come later this year include:

Buck Moon - July 21 at 11.17am

Sturgeon Moon - August 19 at 7.26pm

Corn/Harvest Moon - September 18 at 3.34am

Hunter’s Moon - October 17 at 12.26pm

Beaver Moon - November 15 at 9.28pm

Cold Moon - December 15 at 9.02am